TinCaps blanked by Bowling Green

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOWLING GREEN, Kent. - Shortstop Gabriel Arias extended his on-base streak to a season-best nine games, but the TinCaps were shutout on Monday night, 1-0, against the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays) at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Fort Wayne (16-20, 48-57) starter Ben Sheckler tossed five innings, allowing three hits, one run, and walking one, while striking out three. Since May, Sheckler has posted a 2.40 ERA in 22 appearances, including three starts.

Bowling Green (22-15, 69-37) scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the third inning. With runners at the corners and one out, Vidal Brujan hit a ball deep enough to left field to score Devin Davis from third and give the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead that would hold.

The TinCaps best offensive chance came in the bottom of the seventh inning. Center field Jeisson Rosario reached with a single and Arias walked with two outs to put runners at first and second, but Fort Wayne was unable to get a run across.

In the setback, reliever Evan Miller threw two perfect innings out of the ‘pen to lower his ERA to 2.32 in 31 appearances this season.

Next Game :

Tuesday, July 31 @ Bowling Green Hot Rods (1:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Luis Patiño

- Hot Rods Probable Starter: RHP Alex Valverde

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn