TinCaps asking for help to save minor league baseball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps are making it easier for Hoosiers to help save minor league baseball.

The team and others across the country are urging fans to support federal relief for the league. This comes after the pandemic sidelined minor league teams last year, making it a total loss.

“[The federal relief] is money that was allocated for COVID relief last year or the year before and was not spent yet,” said Mike Nutter, president of Fort Wayne TinCaps.

“The only way that a minor league team, if this goes through, could get funds from this is to show that they are down at least 75% of revenues from the year before. We’re certainly in that category,” Nutter said.

He explained that 2/3 minor league teams took on an average of $1.25 million debt over the last year, and the team wants fans to know that minor league baseball is hurting and needs their help.

While the relief funding would be beneficial, Nutter said that if the team doesn’t receive the money it won’t be leaving the area.

“We’ll make it. We’ll be fine. We won’t be able to load up the staff. We won’t be able to do some of the stuff that we’d like to and that we’ve always been able to do. It would certainly be beneficial to us. We hope it happens. But again, if it doesn’t we’ll make it through,” Nutter said.

The team currently has signs throughout Parkview Field so fans can easily send an auto-populated letter to their representative to urge them to support The Minor League Baseball Relief Act.

If you would like to show your support for the “Minor League Baseball Relief Act,” click here.