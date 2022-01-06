Three days of events lead up to CFP National Championship in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The College Football Playoff National Championship game is set to kickoff January 10th at Lucas Oil Stadium, but Indianapolis will host a series of events leading up to the big game beginning January 8th.

Starting on Saturday, Playoff Fan Central will open inside the Indiana Convention Center, not far from where the game will take place.

Playoff Fan Central will provide an interactive fan experience featuring games, autograph signings, pep rallies and more.

It will be open inside the convention center Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday, the day of the game, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday morning families will gather for the Extra Yard 5K that benefits the CFP Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers initiative.

Participants will start the 3.1-mile run/walk from the Indiana Convention Center at 10 a.m. There will be a post-race tailgate party featuring live entertainment and the awards ceremony.

Registration is still open at the Extra Yard 5K website.

Indiana’s educators will also gather Saturday for the 2022 Extra Yard for Teachers Summit. The CFP Foundation’s annual event focuses on inspiring teachers with speakers, professional development and giveaways.

In-person registration is now closed, but Indiana teachers can still attend virtually for free by registering on the 2022 Extra Yard for Teachers Summit website.

Foodies can experience a “Taste of the Championship” with a dining experience and fundraiser event at the Indiana State Museum Saturday night.

All food and drinks featured will be prepared by local chefs. General admission tickets are $200 per person.

The weekend will also feature two nights of live concerts in downtown Indy. The AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! will bring bands to Monument Circle from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Here is a look at the lineup for the free concerts:

Saturday – Doja Cat and AJR

Sunday – Twenty One Pilots and Ava Max

And on Monday, fans are invited to be part of the Allstate Championship Tailgate ahead of the game.

Prior to kickoff, Monument Circle will become the Capital One Stage at Allstate Championship Tailgate.

It will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and feature performances by Sam Hunt and Breland.

For a full lineup of the events and how to register, check out the Indianapolis Host Committee website.