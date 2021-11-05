Three area high school cheerleading squads to compete for state championship title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three area high school cheerleading squads will compete in the state championship this weekend at New Castle High School, located at 801 Parkview Dr.

Bishop Dwenger, Homestead and Carroll are all fighting for state titles in Indianapolis. The competition begins at 10 a.m.

Bishop Dwenger High School cheer team

Homestead High School cheer team

Carroll High School cheer team

Bishop Dwenger (Division: Varsity B):

The Saints are schedule to perform at 3:09 p.m.

Homestead (Division: Varsity A):

The Spartans are schedule to perform at 1:27 p.m.

Carroll (Division: Varsity Coed):

The Chargers are schedule to perform at 3:51 p.m.