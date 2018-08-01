Thomas taking talents to Greece Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Bishop Luers graduate and former Ohio State Buckeye Deshaun Thomas will continue his career overseas next basketball season - but he'll do so in a new locale.

On Monday it was announced that Thomas inked with Panathinaikos of the Greek League. He inked a one-year deal that will pay him 450,000 Euros, or roughly $525,000 dollars American.

It is the latest stop for the well-traveled former Knight. Thomas played last season in Israel and also has had stops in Turkey, Spain, and France.

Thomas, no. 3 in IHSAA history with 3,018 career points, was a second round draft pick out of Ohio State by the San Antonio Spurs in 2013. He was named Indiana Mr. Basketball in 2010 and was selected for the McDonald's High School All-American Game.