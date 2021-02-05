Your guide to Super Bowl national anthem prop bets

TAMPA, Fla. (COVERS) — Wagering on the length of the Super Bowl national anthem is one of the first big game bets to cash in on Super Sunday, with oddsmakers setting an Over/Under on the time required to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

This year, R&B star Jazmine Sullivan will be joined by Eric Church to sing the Super Bowl LV national anthem. The duo was announced by the NFL on Jan. 19, 2021, and online betting sites were quick to post odds, with the Over/Under initially set at 2:00.

Length of the national anthem at Super Bowl 55

Selection Odds Over 1:57 -110 Under 1:57 -130

Super Bowl 55 National Anthem Pick: Under 1:57 (-130)

Not only has the average Super Bowl anthem since 1990 clocked in at just under 1:55 but each of the last three anthems have gone below the 2-minute mark.

As a matter of fact, 16 of the last 23 anthems have been completed in under two minutes, including Christina Aguilera’s “extra” performance.

Doing a duet with a country music artist like Eric Church, and the likely presence of a guitar twang or two, should make this national anthem from Sullivan a bit longer than her previous two renditions.

That said, considering she zipped through both of those performances in under 1:45 I don’t see the additional vocals and instrumentals adding on 12 seconds or more.

Will either artist forget or omit a word from the national anthem?

Selection Odds Yes +1200 No -5000

Will any scoring drive take less time than the national anthem?

Selection Odds Yes -350 No +225

Super Bowl national anthem prop betting explained

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is one of the many novelty prop markets available for the annual NFL championship that isn’t connected to the outcome of the actual game. The singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” takes place before the coin toss and has become one of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets at online sportsbooks.

Super Bowl national anthem prop bets

Super Bowl national anthem prop bets have grown in popularity over the past decade, especially because this market doesn’t directly involve the game and has a fun crossover into pop culture that appeals to even the most casual viewer.

The national anthem prop bets are among the entertaining novelty Super Bowl betting odds available for the Super Bowl, such as the coin toss, the color of the Gatorade bath for the winning coach, and betting options around the halftime show.

How to bet on the Super Bowl national anthem

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem all depends on the performer named to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” From there, oddsmakers can have a lot of fun creating some unique and entertaining national anthem props.

Other national anthem prop bets

Besides betting on the length of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” there are other Super Bowl national anthem props available:

The color of the performer’s hair

Will the performer wear a hat?

The color/style of performers’ outfit and shoes

Will the performer make a mistake?

Will a scoring drive take less time than the length of the national anthem?

These other props are not nearly as popular, however, and won’t be offered at all betting sites.