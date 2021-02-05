Want Super Bowl freebies? Here are some you can snag this weekend

(NEXSTAR/WTNH) — It’s a big weekend to watch some football and put the diet aside for a night.

It’s also proving to be a good weekend to score some freebies.

Buffalo Wild Wings is once again offering free wings for America if the Super Bowl goes into overtime. If the game is tied after regulation, B-Dubs will give away six free wings to those who dine in or take out on Feb. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

FREE WINGS!



If Kansas City-Tampa Bay goes to overtime, everyone in America gets wings. — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) January 25, 2021

Applebee’s will give you 40 free boneless wings if you spend $40 online Sunday. Just put the wings in your cart and use the promo code “biggame” at checkout.

Red Lobster will give you a free 4-pack of Pepsi when you order a game day bundle.

Panda Express is offering free delivery through Feb. 7 for customers who order a family meal online for $29. You can order the feast — which includes your choice of three large entrées and two large sides — as often as you want until the deal ends.

DiGiorno’s said that if the score is 3 to 14 or 14 to 3 at any point during the Super Bowl game, it will send out a link on Twitter so fans can register to receive a coupon to win a free DiGiorno’s Croissant Crust pizza. The offer is good while supplies last, and the company expects to hand out about 1,500 pizzas.

You can get free Crazy Bread with any online pizza purchase from Little Caesars through its website. Use the promo code FREECB on orders for pickup or delivery (delivery fees apply). The offer is not good through third-party app orders and ends on Feb. 7. There is a limit of one per customer per day.

Lastly, Dunkin’ is offering a non-sports-related deal you can enjoy throughout February. Throughout the month, Perks members can get a free medium hot coffee on Mondays through Feb. 22.