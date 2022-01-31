Super Bowl LVI to feature Fort Wayne’s Bates III, Skowronek

LOS ANGELES (WANE) — Fort Wayne will be well represented in Super Bowl LVI.
Snider graduate Jessie Bates III, a Cincinnati Bengals safety, and Homestead alum Ben Skowronek, a Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, will face off in the NFL’s championship game Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Cincinnati beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime Sunday to win the AFC Championship, while Los Angeles defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 to secure the NFL Championship.
Bates is in his 4th year with the Bengals as the team’s starting free safety. Skowronek, a rookie, is a backup receiver.
Bates and Skowronek will become the 4th and 5th Fort Wayne natives to play in the Super Bowl.