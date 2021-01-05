NFL sets order for non-playoff teams to draft in April

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up before the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL confirmed the order for next April’s draft picks for the 18 non-playoff qualifiers with tiebreakers determined by the ease of a team’s schedule.

Jacksonville (1-15), which won its opener and lost its next 15 games, has the top selection, which it clinched in Week 16. The Jaguars, who fired coach Doug Marrone on Monday and previously let go general manager Dave Caldwell, are expected to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The New York Jets (2-14) were the only two-win team and will go second in the April 29-May 1 draft scheduled to occur in Cleveland.

Here the current draft order: