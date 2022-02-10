FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before his days as an All-Pro safety for the Cincinnati Bengals, Jessie Bates earned his stripes as a three-sport athlete at Snider High School.

While enrolled from 2011-2015, Bates juggled between the football, basketball and baseball teams. One of the first to recognize Bates’ potential as a star athlete was head football coach Kurt Tippmann. Beyond the accolades on the field – tying a program-record for interceptions in a single season and finishing with all-state honors – the Snider football coach was more impressed with how Bates impacted the team off the field.

Jessie Bates was a 3-sport athlete at Snider, playing football, basketball and baseball.

Jessie Bates was a sophomore when Snider finished as the 5A runner-up in 2012.

“He was a leader,” Tippmann said. “Someone who cared deeply about his role as the leader of the team and spent a lot of time trying to develop as a leader during his time at Snider.”

Snider is no stranger to producing star athletes. Just take a walk through the school and someone can notice accolades belonging to alumni like Rod Woodson or former Miss Basketball Tiffany Gooden. Tippmann quickly realized Bates’ potential as an athlete, but what stood out to him the most was his dedication behind the scenes.

“When you have a talented athlete that is willing to do the work that goes above and beyond just their level of athleticism and their God-given talent, the sky’s the limit,” Tippmann said.

Bates’ success has skyrocketed since graduating in 2015, yet Tippmann says he is still in touch with his former player every week or two. Tippmann adds that Bates remains proud of his roots.

“He hasn’t changed who he is,” Tippman said. “He’s still a grounded person, and he comes back to Fort Wayne. Very cognizant of his upbringing and his roots in Fort Wayne.”

Tippmann, along with many other friends and family, will be Who Dey fans come Sunday when Bates and the Bengals take on the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.