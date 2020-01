FILE – This Feb. 1, 1993 file photo shows Pop superstar Michael Jackson performing during the halftime show at the Super Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File)

Regardless of your musical tastes it seems the Super Bowl halftime show has gone there.

From marching bands to New Orleans jazz. From Latin and Caribbean vibes to Motown. From classic rock to country and pop to hip hop and rap. From the sublime like Tony Bennett to the ridiculous like Janet Jackson’s “uncovering.” From Michael Jackson’s moonwalks to U2’s majestic remembrance of the 9/11 victims.

The halftime presentations have drawn nearly as much attention as the NFL championship game itself.

FILE – In this Jan. 29. 1995 file photo, Singers Tony Bennett and Patti LaBelle entertain the crowd during halftime at Super Bowl XXIX at Miami’s Joe Robbie Stadium. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk, File)