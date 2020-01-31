Big Game Tailgate recipes with Pat and Alyssa

WANE 15 is here to help make your Big Game party a winner! First News anchors Pat Hoffmann and Alyssa Ivanson joined The Big Game Tailgate show to show off a couple of their favorite game day recipes! Here’s how to make them!

Alyssa Ivanson’s Buffalo Chicken Wing Cupcakes

What you need:

Cornbread Muffin Mix

Mashed Potatoes

Buffalo Chicken Wings (I prefer boneless)

Extra wing sauce

Celery sticks cut to be around 3-inches long and not too wide

How to make:

Step 1 — Make cornbread muffins. You can use any mix or recipe you like! I use the classic Jiffy corn muffin mix, but I add 1 TBSP of sugar to the mix to give it just a touch of sweetness. (That’s how my mom always did it!)

Step 2 — Make your mashed potatoes for the “frosting.” Again, you can make your mashed potatoes however you like them. This is the ONE time I’ll use an instant mashed potato mix – it’s super fast and easy and they pipe onto the muffin really well because they are super smooth. If you make your mashed potatoes from scratch, make sure they are smooth and not lumpy.

Step 3 — Take your cornbread muffins and spread a thin layer of the extra buffalo sauce on the top of the muffin. This helps give it a little more of the sauce flavor. You can even inject the sauce INTO the muffin if you want! (Think just like when you inject frosting or other filling into a cupcake!)

Step 4 — Next you need to “frost” the muffin. Fill a frosting bag with the mashed potatoes and use a wider frosting tip. I like one that will also gives the edges a little design. If you don’t have frosting bags or tips, you can use a plastic baggie and just cut the corner off diagonally. Don’t make the opening too big or you won’t be able to control the potatoes coming out to nicely frost the muffin. (TIP – roll down the top of the frosting bag back on itself on the outside (so the inside of the bag is now on the outside at the top) when you fill it. Also, stand the bag up in a glass. It helps it stay put to load it with frosting or, in this case, potatoes, and it keeps the outside of the bag clean! When it’s filled, you’d just unroll the bag at the top and twist it.)

Step 5 — All that’s left now is to place a chicken wing on the top of the frosted muffin and stick a celery stick in next to it! Drizzle extra sauce on top as desired. (You can use another frosting bag for this or even just a spoon with sauce in it, moving it constantly to let the sauce drizzle down.)

NOTE: Make it your own! You can use any kind of wings or sauce that you like! You can make your own wings – or get your favorite from a restaurant. You can use traditional bone-in wings too – but the boneless are a little easier to eat this way.

Alyssa Ivanson displays her Buffalo Chicken Wing Cupcakes.

Pat Hoffmann’s Bacon-Wrapped Pickle Fries

What you need:

12 pickle spears

12 strips of bacon

1/4 c. ranch dressing

How to make:

Step 1 — Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2 — Wrap each pickle spear in bacon. Place the bacon-wrapped pickles on a baking sheet, seam side-down.

Step 3 — Bake until the bacon is cooked through and crispy, around 25 minutes, turning halfway through cooking. Serve warm or at room temperature with ranch, if desired.

Pat Hoffmann shows off his Bacon-Wrappen Pickle Fries.

