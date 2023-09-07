INDIANAPOLIS – NFL football is back!

The new season kicks off Thursday night with the first of 285 total games as the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the upstart Detroit Lions.

“Big Game Bound” also returns for another season. WXIN’s Chris Hagan will run down the slate of games each week with analysis from across Nexstar Nation.

WDAF’s Rob Collins has the latest on the Chiefs as they look to become the first team to repeat in almost 20 years. WOOD’s Jack Doles gets the Lions’ perspective with NBC’s Mike Tirico.

BGB also checks in on the Broncos and Jets, plus the “Son of Sweetness” Jarrett Payton gives his weekly picks.

“Big Game Bound” streams every Thursday at 12 p.m. ET and then every day at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas in February.