Big Game Bound: Broncos-Bengals showdown highlights one of several pivotal Week 15 games

INDIANAPOLIS – This year’s NFL wild card playoff races are living up to their names.

They definitely are wild.

Seven teams are still in contention for the three wild card spots in the NFC, while nine teams have a legitimate shot at the three berths in the AFC with four weeks left in the regular season.

Five teams in the AFC sit at 7-6 in the standings. Two of them – the Bengals and Broncos – will meet in Denver on Sunday afternoon. It’s Big Game Bound’s Marquee Matchup for Week 15.

KDVR sports director Nick Griffith joins host Chris Hagan to preview the game and assess the Broncos’ chances of sliding into the playoffs.

This week’s Big Game Bound also has reports from Indianapolis, Nashville and Green Bay plus Jarrett Payton tries to continue his hot streak after going 3-0 with his picks last week.