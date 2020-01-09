49ers’ TE George Kittle ready to bring the energy at Levi’s Stadium, ‘We’ve got to give them something to cheer about’

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are ready to rock and roll on Saturday and if it’s one thing the team can count on, it’s their fans.

Levi’s Stadium will host their first playoff game on Saturday as the Minnesota Vikings travel to Santa Clara to face the 49ers in the Divisional playoff round.

49ers tight end George Kittle tells reporters on Wednesday how fans have been incredible all year, whether that be home or away.

“All of our away games felt like home games,” said Kittle. “We’ve got to give them something to cheer about, ya know give them something to back. If we get rolling, I know Levi’s Stadium will be right behind us. “

Tickets for the playoff game are going quick as fans look to see who will come out on top in the Divisional round.

Reporters asked the tight end if he was surprised to see the Vikings pull of a win during Wild Card weekend.

“It’s the playoffs. Nothing really surprises me,” Kittle said.

The tight end added, “The Patriots losing kind of surprised me, just because it’s Tom Brady. And I’d never bet against Tom Brady. Other than that, no.”