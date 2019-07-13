Team Turnstone to compete at Junior Nationals in adaptive sports

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This squad could easily been Team of the Week.

Team Turnstone is heading to the Twin Cities in Minnesota to compete in Junior Nationals for adaptive athletes. Five competitors in all from the area will test their skill in numerous events from triathlon relay, to air rifle and even some track events.















Maggie Peters, along with siblings Zach Pfenning, Zeb Pfenning, Zephira Pfenning and Caitlyn Lucas are set to perform.

Each competitor has varying disabilities but they are fierce competitors nonetheless.