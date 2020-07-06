Team Penske’s injured crew member returns to North Carolina

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) - Kyle Mallers was not always sure professional basketball was something he wanted to pursue. The former Ball State men's basketball player had heard mixed reviews about chasing the dream overseas, some good and some not as good. Plus he always had interests outside the game, specifically in the world of finance. After all, he graduated in only three years and is now three quarters of the way to an MBA degree. But with his final season of college basketball cut down at its pinnacle, the day of the Cardinals' MAC Tournament opener, Mallers was left wanting more. "When the whole virus thing happened, I was still itching to play," the Fort Wayne native said. "I didn't feel like we had any closure to our season, and I wanted to keep playing." Now he has that chance. Mallers signed a contract this week with S.C. Lusitania in the Portuguese Basketball League. The team is based in Angra do Heroísmo in the Azores, a mountainous chain of islands in the North Atlantic Ocean west of Portugal. Mallers is scheduled to report in September to begin preparing for a season that starts in October. It is an opportunity not only to continue playing basketball but also to experience a different part of the world. "It's something a lot of people don't get the chance to do," he said. "It was an opportunity I couldn't pass up." The qualities that interested S.C. Lusitania in Mallers are the same ones he demonstrated over his four years in Muncie -- his varied skill set, his team-oriented nature and his toughness. This is a player who never missed a single game for the Cardinals -- suiting up 130 straight times -- and started 95 contests over his final three seasons. The three-time Academic All-MAC selection finished among the top 10 in school history for 3-pointers with 158 and shot 85 percent from the free throw line for his career. He averaged 9.5 points and 4.1 rebounds this past season while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range to help Ball State to a record of 18-13 (11-7 MAC) and a share of the MAC West Division championship. Mallers joins a list of roughly a dozen players during head coach James Whitford's tenure who have gone on to play professionally, most recently Tayler Persons (Netherlands) and Trey Moses (Bulgaria) a year ago.