FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In the coming days, more than a dozen high school athletes from northeast Indiana will aim to make their mark at the USA Shooting Junior Olympic National Championships.
After qualifying for the Junior Olympics, these talented marksmen are being honored as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!
Back in February, several northeast Indiana athletes who train at the X Count qualified through two disciplines – Air Rifle and Smallbore Rifle. Among those who qualified are Gretchen Schleinkofer, a current student at Bishop Dwenger, Haven Eastman, a current Carroll student, and John Dely , a Homestead senior.
|Name
|School
|Discipline
|Alivia Perkins
|Connections
|Women’s Air Rifle, Smallbore
|Gretchen Schleinkofer
|Bishop Dwenger
|Women’s Air Rifle, Smallbore
|Piper Wentland
|Concordia
|Women’s Air Rifle, Smallbore
|Haven Eastman
|Carroll
|Women’s Air Rifle, Smallbore
|Lillian Blackman
|Blackhawk Middle
|Women’s Smallbore
|Alysa Yancey
|Marion
|Women’s Smallbore
|Eli Guise
|Home School
|Men’s Air Rifle, Smallbore
|Owen Guise
|Home School
|Men’s Air Rifle, Smallbore
|John Dely
|Homestead
|Men’s Air Rifle, Smallbore
|Dylan Paul
|Carroll
|Men’s Air Rifle, Smallbore
|Haden Montgomery
|Marion
|Men’s Air Rifle, Smallbore
|Court Wagner
|Men’s Air Rifle
|Zach Carter
|Leo
|Men’s Smallbore
|Ian Gilsinger
|Carroll
|Men’s Smallbore
The USA Shooting Junior Olympics are scheduled to begin on Apr. 7 in Colorado Springs, Colo.