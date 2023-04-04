FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In the coming days, more than a dozen high school athletes from northeast Indiana will aim to make their mark at the USA Shooting Junior Olympic National Championships.

After qualifying for the Junior Olympics, these talented marksmen are being honored as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Back in February, several northeast Indiana athletes who train at the X Count qualified through two disciplines – Air Rifle and Smallbore Rifle. Among those who qualified are Gretchen Schleinkofer, a current student at Bishop Dwenger, Haven Eastman, a current Carroll student, and John Dely , a Homestead senior.

NameSchoolDiscipline
Alivia PerkinsConnectionsWomen’s Air Rifle, Smallbore
Gretchen SchleinkoferBishop DwengerWomen’s Air Rifle, Smallbore
Piper WentlandConcordiaWomen’s Air Rifle, Smallbore
Haven EastmanCarrollWomen’s Air Rifle, Smallbore
Lillian BlackmanBlackhawk MiddleWomen’s Smallbore
Alysa YanceyMarionWomen’s Smallbore
Eli GuiseHome SchoolMen’s Air Rifle, Smallbore
Owen GuiseHome SchoolMen’s Air Rifle, Smallbore
John DelyHomesteadMen’s Air Rifle, Smallbore
Dylan PaulCarrollMen’s Air Rifle, Smallbore
Haden MontgomeryMarionMen’s Air Rifle, Smallbore
Court WagnerMen’s Air Rifle
Zach CarterLeoMen’s Smallbore
Ian GilsingerCarrollMen’s Smallbore

The USA Shooting Junior Olympics are scheduled to begin on Apr. 7 in Colorado Springs, Colo.