FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In the coming days, more than a dozen high school athletes from northeast Indiana will aim to make their mark at the USA Shooting Junior Olympic National Championships.

After qualifying for the Junior Olympics, these talented marksmen are being honored as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Back in February, several northeast Indiana athletes who train at the X Count qualified through two disciplines – Air Rifle and Smallbore Rifle. Among those who qualified are Gretchen Schleinkofer, a current student at Bishop Dwenger, Haven Eastman, a current Carroll student, and John Dely , a Homestead senior.

Name School Discipline Alivia Perkins Connections Women’s Air Rifle, Smallbore Gretchen Schleinkofer Bishop Dwenger Women’s Air Rifle, Smallbore Piper Wentland Concordia Women’s Air Rifle, Smallbore Haven Eastman Carroll Women’s Air Rifle, Smallbore Lillian Blackman Blackhawk Middle Women’s Smallbore Alysa Yancey Marion Women’s Smallbore Eli Guise Home School Men’s Air Rifle, Smallbore Owen Guise Home School Men’s Air Rifle, Smallbore John Dely Homestead Men’s Air Rifle, Smallbore Dylan Paul Carroll Men’s Air Rifle, Smallbore Haden Montgomery Marion Men’s Air Rifle, Smallbore Court Wagner Men’s Air Rifle Zach Carter Leo Men’s Smallbore Ian Gilsinger Carroll Men’s Smallbore

The USA Shooting Junior Olympics are scheduled to begin on Apr. 7 in Colorado Springs, Colo.