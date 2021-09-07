TOTW: Woodlan Warriors volleyball

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Through the first half of the season, the Warriors have been on quite the winning streak. Woodlan volleyball has remained undefeated through nine games into the schedule. That is why Woodlan volleyball is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

On top of winning nine in a row, the Warriors have also held two-thirds of those opponents scoreless in the meetings. Senior Reagan Salzbrenner leads the team in kills with 61 and nine blocks, teammate and fellow senior Ashton Widenhoefer leads the way in aces with 22.

Up next, Woodlan will face Leo tonight before starting the conference schedule on Thursday against Jay County.