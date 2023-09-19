WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – At Woodlan High School, the Warriors are making some space in the trophy case after the school’s Unified Bocce program clinched a state title over the weekend.

In their inaugural season, Woodlan topped Indianapolis Cathedral and Shelbyville in the Open Division to take home a state title.

After taking home a state title, we’re recognizing Woodlan Unified Bocce as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Woodlan Unified Bocce held only four total practices prior to the state tournament. Leading the Warriors program is Gary Cobb, who wrapped up a long tenure as the school’s head girls basketball coach.

Along with bocce, Woodlan also offers basketball and bowling as part of their Unified Sports program, which allows students with disabilities to play high school sports.