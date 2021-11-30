TOTW: Woodlan Warriors boys basketball

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Two games into their season and Woodlan boys’ basketball has started strong with a 2-0 record, including an opening night 67-65 victory over New Haven for the first time in 15 seasons. That is why the Warriors are your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

In the two-point victory over the Bulldogs, Joe Reidy was nearly unstoppable. The Senior finished with a double-double, racking up 37 points and 17 rebounds to help lift his team to victory.

Up next, Woodlan has two games this week. First up, the Warriors will host Garrett and later in the week, Woodlan is at Jay County for the Warrior’s first conference game of the season.