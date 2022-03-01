WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The calendar just flipped to March, but the Woodlan boys basketball team already got a taste of the madness in their regular season finale at Leo. Braden Smith knocked in a 3-pointer just past the mid-court stripe to knock off the fourth-ranked team in Class 3A, 53-50, last Friday.

Woodlan’s stunning victory also earns honors as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

The Warriors’ season has been a tale of two halves. After starting the season 3-0, Woodlan lost six of their next seven games, falling to 4-6 entering the Wawasee holiday tournament.

Woodlan turned a corner when the calendar flipped to 2022, winning nine of their last 11 games to finish regular season play with a 15-8 record.

The Warriors open sectional play at Garrett High School with a first-round matchup against Bishop Dwenger on Wednesday.