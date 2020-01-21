TOTW: Woodlan Basketball

WOODBURN, Ind. – The Woodlan basketball teams were winners of the ACAC tournament on Saturday night times two.

First, in a thrilling come from behind win, the girls overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to come out on top, 57-52. The boys followed suit using the electric atmosphere to their advantage. Controlling most of the game, the boys roll to victory 48-35.

Both the Woodlan boys and girls team have not won in the same year since 1990.

The back to back wins helped the Warriors take home Team of the Week honors from Optimum Performance Sports.