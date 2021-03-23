TOTW: Whitko Wildcats archery

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WANE) – The Whitko Wildcats archery team had two archers bring home first place state champion medals at the Indiana NASP State competition. That is why Whitko archery is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

Isabella Hughes placed first in the high school female 3D animal target competition.

Cassidy Skinner placed first in the middle school female 3D animal target competition.

If you would like to learn more about Whitko archery, you can visit the club’s facebook page.