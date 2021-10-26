TOTW: Westview boys soccer

TOPEKA, Ind. (WANE) – Over the weekend, the Westview boys’ soccer was crowned semi-state champions for the first time in the program’s history after a thrilling overtime win against 1A no. 1 ranked Park Tudor. That is why the Warriors are your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

Through the course of the 1A Boys’ Soccer State Tournament, Westview’s had a 1-goal win in the sectional championship, a penalty kick shootout to win a regional title and an overtime victory to claim the program’s first semi-state crown.

Westview defeats #1 Park Tudor 2-1 in overtime to become the 1A SEMI-STATE CHAMPION!! ⚽️🏆⚽️



WHAT A GAME! #WarriorPride pic.twitter.com/qoMcWJfcLN — Westview Jr-Sr High (@wvJSHS) October 23, 2021

Westview and Providence will square off in the Class 1A State Championship at IUPUI on Friday starting at 8 p.m.