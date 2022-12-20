LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – There’s plenty to cheer about during the holiday season for West Noble fans. Undefeated at 6-0, West Noble is charging ahead as one of the top small-school boys basketball teams in northeast Indiana.

West Noble’s strong start to the season earns honors as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Last Friday, West Noble snapped a 6-game losing streak to cross-county rival Central Noble in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week. The win also improves the Chargers’ record in NECC play to 2-0.

Led by Bethel basketball commit Austin Cripe, the Chargers are averaging just over 60 points per game while holding opponents to 40 per outing.

West Noble will have a tall task this week as the Chargers host conference foe Prairie Heights on Wednesday in a battle of undefeated teams. The winner will have a huge leg up on the race for the NECC regular season title.