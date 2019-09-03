TOTW: West Noble Boys And Girls Soccer Teams

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – Anything you can do, I can do better.

Both soccer teams at West Noble are off to a hot start this season. The girls are 4-0-0 and the boys are 3-1-1 and we are proud to honor the West Noble soccer squads as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

The girls have scored 35 goals in just four games this season.

The boys are ranked 15th in the state in the latest Class 2A poll and also tied with Carroll this season who is ranked 5th in Class 3A.













The West Noble boys take on Northridge on Tuesday while the girls face Bethany Christian.