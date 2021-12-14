TOTW: Wayne Generals Girls Basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Wayne High School girls basketball team is having quite a turnaround season and for that Optimum Performance Sports is proud to honor the Lady Generals as your Team of the Week.
After going 7-13 last season the Generals already have seven wins this year – and we haven’t even reached Christmas break.
Head coach Lacia Gorman is in her fourth season leading the Generals, and she’s getting some help from her family. Youngest sister Sydney Gorman set a school record with seven three-pointers in Saturday’s win over Whitko. The Generals (7-3 overall) have now won five games in a row.
The Generals return to SAC play this Friday when they travel to Carroll for a girls-boys doubleheader that will tip at 6 p.m.