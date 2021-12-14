TOTW: Wayne Generals Girls Basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Wayne High School girls basketball team is having quite a turnaround season and for that Optimum Performance Sports is proud to honor the Lady Generals as your Team of the Week.

After going 7-13 last season the Generals already have seven wins this year – and we haven’t even reached Christmas break.

With our win today vs Whitko, we have as much wins (7) as we did last season (7-13). We now sit at 7-3! Carroll is next on Friday!



Scorers from today:

Gorman: 21pts (7/14 from 3)

Tani Hairston: (15pt, 5reb)

Diaz: (11pts 5ast) #TheWayneWay — Wayne Lady Generals GBB (@GbbWayne) December 11, 2021

Head coach Lacia Gorman is in her fourth season leading the Generals, and she’s getting some help from her family. Youngest sister Sydney Gorman set a school record with seven three-pointers in Saturday’s win over Whitko. The Generals (7-3 overall) have now won five games in a row.

not 1, not 2, not 3…….7!!! pic.twitter.com/xyNBG6cVz6 — Wayne Lady Generals GBB (@GbbWayne) December 11, 2021

The Generals return to SAC play this Friday when they travel to Carroll for a girls-boys doubleheader that will tip at 6 p.m.