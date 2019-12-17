TOTW: Wayne Generals Boys Basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Snider Panthers were one of the teams to beat coming into the boys basketball season and the Wayne Generals did just that on night one of the SAC slate as Wayne topped Snider 53-50 on Friday to earn Team of the Week honors from Optimum Performance Sports.

The Generals would then defeat South Bend Washington 74-62 on Saturday to improve to 2-1 on the season.

That successful weekend means the Generals will be the no. 1 seed in the upcoming SAC Holiday Tournament, as the seeding this year is determined by the Sagarin Rankings, and Generals are the top-ranked SAC team in the state’s updated Sagarin numbers.

First-year head coach Byron Pickens and the Generals host New Haven on Wednesday then travel to Carroll on Friday night before hosting Columbia City on Saturday.