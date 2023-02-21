FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Less than 12 months ago, Wayne concluded the boys basketball season with a 4-18 record, with only one win in SAC play. Fast forward to late February, and the Generals have earned their first conference title since 2000, and their first outright crown since 1976.

Wayne’s spectacular season on the hardwood earns this week’s honors as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

The Generals are well balanced on their roster, with a good mix of upper- and underclassmen. Jevon Lewis Jr., Chase Barnes and Monte Smith each average double figures in scoring, while sophomore HJ Dillard averages just under 10 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Wayne concludes the regular season against Canterbury on Thursday. The Generals open sectional play against New Haven on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Columbia City.