WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – For the third time in program history, Southwood volleyball (31-4) is bound for Ball State. The Knights avenged last year’s semi-state loss to eventual 1A champion Blackhawk Christian, sweeping the Braves in three sets to punch their ticket to this weekend’s state finals.

Southwood’s impressive win earns honors for your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Youth is being served with this year’s edition of the Volleyknights. Only two seniors – Carley Whitesel and Allie Haecker – are on the roster. Several freshmen like Shania Rhamy and Hali Pershing have played beyond their years to help Southwood advance to the 1A state championship.

Heading into Saturday, Southwood has only suffered four losses in the regular season. Two of those came at the hands of Muncie Burris, this year’s 2A north semi-state champion, along with setbacks to Eastern and Springs Valley. The Knights bested Caston, Northfield, Blue River Valley, Faith Christian and Blackhawk Christian en route to the state championship match.

Southwood looks to finish the job by winning their first state title this Saturday at Ball State’s Worthen Arena. The Knights face Tecumseh, who finished as last year’s 1A runner-up, at 11 a.m.