TOTW: Southwood Knights football

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Thanks to COVID, Southwood football was unable to practice all week and almost had to forfeit the sectional opener entirely. The Knights not only got to play, but beat their rival, 36-0. That is why the Southwood football team is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

The team had to remain in quarantine all week and was only allowed to show up a few-hours before kickoff on Friday to play.

As long as COVID tests remain negative this week, Southwood will officially be off quarantine.

Up next, The Knights advance to the sectional semi-final this Friday against Caston.