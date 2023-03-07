WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. That timeless cliché is perhaps the best way to describe Southwood’s season under first-year head coach Christian Perry.

After opening the season with five straight losses, the Knights bounced back in March to clinch their fourth straight sectional title Saturday night over Canterbury. Saturday’s win also clinched the program’s eighth sectional title in school history.

Southwood’s sectional championship earns honors as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

The Knights are well-experienced this season. Seniors Jason Oprisek, Nathan Lehner and Cole Winer each average double figures along with junior Will Winer. As a team, Southwood is also quite solid on offense averaging just over 63 points per game.

Southwood now looks to advance one step further in the IHSAA tournament next weekend at Frankfort. The Knights will face No. 11 Blue River Valley in the regional round at 7 p.m. next Saturday.