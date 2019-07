FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Go fast or stay last. These Archers chose the former.

We are proud to honor the South Side 4x400M relay team as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week. They earned the comeback victory with a time of 3:17.19.

The Archers relay team includes Kaiden Long, Omar Jackson, Deamond Talton and Preshawn Boyd.