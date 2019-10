BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Starfires are partying like it’s 1993.

South Adams clinched at least a share of the ACAC title and we’re proud to honor them as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week. It’s their first conference title since 1993.

Ranked as the No. 2 team in Class A, the Starfires close out the regular season against Southern Wells.