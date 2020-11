VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) - Van Wert made program history on Sunday as the Cougars kicked the game-winning 25-yard field goal with nine seconds left as coach Keith Recker's team edged Lake Catholic 31-28 in Massillon to earn Van Wert the Division IV state title, earning the school its first-ever state title in any team sport - and bringing home Team of the Week honors courtesy of Optimum Performance Sports!

Sophomore kicked Damon McCracken played the role of hero, with his game-winning field goal the only attempt he's had all season.