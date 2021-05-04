TOTW: Snider Panthers Wrestling Club

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Out of the 12 wrestlers Snider brought to the Indiana State Wrestling Association State Championships over the weekend, three of the wrestlers walked out as state champs. That is why the Snider Wrestling Club is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

An eighth-grader at Blackhawk Christian Middle School, De’Alcapon Veazy brought home the triple crown for Snider Wrestling winning the State Finals in Freestyle, Folkstyle and Greco.

Just this year, Veazy has been crowned the ISWA Freestyle State Champion, ISWA Greco-Roman State Champion, ISWA Folkstyle State Champion, IHSWCA Middle School State Champion and a 14U-15U USA National Team Qualifier.