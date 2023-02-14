FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In his first season leading Snider girls basketball, Reggie Tharp is leaving quite a first impression.

Snider is celebrating their first girls basketball regional title since 2010 after knocking off Harrison, 67-55, last Saturday. Following last weekend’s regional round, the Panthers are one of four northeast Indiana girls basketball teams still alive in the IHSAA tournament.

Snider’s sensational season earns them the honors of being your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Leading the Panthers is a junior dynamic duo of Jordyn Poole and Nae Nae Donahue. Poole leads Snider in scoring, averaging just under 16 points per game while dishing out four assists per contest. Donahue also averages double figures with 12.4 points per game.

Snider will face Fishers on Saturday in the semi-state early matchup at Huntington North High School. The Panthers upset the Class 4A No. 3 Tigers, 74-63, back on Nov. 26. Should Snider top the Tigers again, they would face the winner of South Bend Washington and Lake Central in the semi-state title game at 8 p.m.