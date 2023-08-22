FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In the first week of the high school football season, Snider sent a clear message to the rest of the Hoosier state.

The Panthers are on the prowl.

The No. 2 team in Class 5A walloped Class 6A No. 6 Warren Central, 42-20, last Friday in Indianapolis.

Ke’ron Billingsley shined as a dual-threat quarterback against Warren Central. Last Friday, Billingsley completed 8-of-14 passes for 125 yards while also rushing for 122 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Uriah Buchanan pounded Warren Central with 173 rushing yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.

Defensively, Snider forced two takeaways last Friday with Levi Overholser and Matt Neraasen each snagging an interception.

Snider’s dominating performance not only bumped the Panthers up to the top spot in this week’s IFCA 5A poll, but head coach Kurt Tippmann was named the Coach of the Week by the Indianapolis Colts.

Snider looks to improve to 2-0 on the season when the Panthers travel to East Noble on Friday. That will also be your Highlight Zone Game of the Week.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at East Noble High School.