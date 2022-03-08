FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After three clutch performances in sectional action up at DeKalb High School last week, the Snider boys basketball team is your Optimum Performance Sports “Team of the Week” after bringing home the program’s second sectional title in the last three years.

On the opening night of sectionals on Tuesday the Panthers edged SAC rival North Side by one point, 60-59. The Friday they topped DeKalb 60-52 in a game in which DeKalb held the lead in the third quarter. Then on Saturday the Panthers withstood a tough match-up against Northrop 72-69 to claim the crown.

The Panthers, now 18-7 on the season, advance to the regionals at Logansport this Saturday. Snider faces Kokomo (18-7) in the semifinals at 10 a.m. The winner will face off against the winner of the Homestead/Westfield game in the regional title game at 8 p.m.

Saturday’s regional contest against Kokomo will be Snider’s first regional game since 2009, as the 2020 season was cancelled after sectionals due to COVID.