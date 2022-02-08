TOTW: Snider Girls Basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday was a memorable night for the Snider girls basketball program. The Panthers celebrated their first sectional championship since 2015 on their home floor after knocking off Northrop, 66-53.

Snider’s historic night also makes them your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Led by senior standout Jyah Lovett, Snider went 17-3 in the regular season while finishing just behind Homestead in the SAC standings.

After knocking off Carroll and Northrop in the sectionals, Snider awaits the winner of the Marion sectional in the regional round on Saturday morning. If Snider advances, they would face the winner of the other regional semifinal between Homestead and Noblesville.