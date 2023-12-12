OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – The Norwell Knights are feeling like royalty after earning one of the biggest wins of the high school girls basketball season.

Last Friday, Norwell stunned previously top-ranked Columbia City, 45-44, to hand the Eagles their first loss of the year. Norwell’s win also puts the Knights (9-2) in the driver’s seat for the Northeast 8 championship.

After pulling off a marquee win at the Eagles Nest, we’re crowning Norwell’s girls basketball team as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Ranked third in the most recent 3A poll, Norwell returns all five starters from last year’s team who finished 21-4 and won a sectional title. The Knights are led by Indiana Junior All-Star Kennedy Fuelling, who signed to continue her basketball career at Marian University. Norwell also features sharpshooter Kenzie Fuess and 6-foot-1 forward Dekota Hubble.

Following Friday’s win at Columbia City, Norwell looks to keep rolling with two more games this week. The Knights host Woodlan on Tuesday before resuming NE8 play at DeKalb on Friday.