OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Norwell overcame a 17-point deficit to take down the defending NE8 champs, East Noble, 21-17. That is why the Norwell Knights football team is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

It’s the first time Norwell has beat East Noble in Kendallville since 2006.

Up next, Norwell will host Dekalb this Friday in a NE8 conference game.