OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Through the first half of the high school football season, the Norwell Knights are well on their way to being the kings of the Northeast 8 conference. Norwell has already slain Leo and New Haven, with a trip to East Noble on deck this Friday.

The Knights’ dominant play on the gridiron is one of many reasons why Norwell is your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Norwell’s strong play begins in the trenches. Senior Brody Bolyn, a Bowling Green commit, is an anchor on the offensive and defensive lines for the Knights. Skill players Luke Graft, Lleyton Bailey and Kline Neuenschwander have also had highlight moments on Friday nights this season.

With Norwell in the driver’s seat of the NE8 conference race, head coach Josh Gerber and company are also hoping the team is peaking at the right time for a deep postseason run.

Norwell heads to East Noble this Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.