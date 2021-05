FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After almost two years since the last SAC track meets, Northrop continued its winning ways, sweeping the meet and the boys’ and girls’ side. That is why Northrop track and field is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

This was the 13th win in a row at the conference meet for the girls and the 6th for the boys.

Up next, both the boys and girls will host Bishop Dwenger and Carroll for a meet on Wednesday.