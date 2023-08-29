FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Only two weeks into the season the Northrop girls soccer team is already rewriting the record books as the undefeated Bruins are the choice as your Optimum Performance Sports “Team of the Week.”

Northrop is off to a 5-0 start and has outscored their opponents 31-1 so far this fall. That includes road wins at Concordia and Columbia City last week, as well as a home victory against Angola.

Leading the way is forward Lydia Herald. The senior became the program’s all-time leading scorer on Wednesday against Columbia City. She now has 90 goals for her career.

Northrop’s next match will be Tuesday night on the road at South Side.