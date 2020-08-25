TOTW: Northrop Bruins football

Team of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In the opening night of high school football across the state of Indiana, Northrop defeated Homestead for the first-time in the program’s history.

The Bruins were down by eight-points headed into halftime but thanks to Northrop’s defense pulling a shut-out in the second-half and Senior running back Damarius Cowen rushing for 276 yards and four-touchdowns, Northrop walked out of homestead 1-0 on the season.

Earning its first win in program-history over Homestead behind impressive stats is why Northrop Bruins football takes home Team of the Week honors from Optimum Performance Sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss