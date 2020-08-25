TOTW: Northrop Bruins football

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In the opening night of high school football across the state of Indiana, Northrop defeated Homestead for the first-time in the program’s history.

The Bruins were down by eight-points headed into halftime but thanks to Northrop’s defense pulling a shut-out in the second-half and Senior running back Damarius Cowen rushing for 276 yards and four-touchdowns, Northrop walked out of homestead 1-0 on the season.

Earning its first win in program-history over Homestead behind impressive stats is why Northrop Bruins football takes home Team of the Week honors from Optimum Performance Sports.