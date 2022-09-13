FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the high school boys soccer season winds down, teams are learning to beware the Bruins from Northrop.

After topping SAC foes Snider and Concordia last week, Northrop are 10-0 overall, including a 5-0 record in conference play while being ranked No. 20 in Class 3A on the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll. The Bruins’ stellar play on the pitch earns them your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week honors!

With a good mix of seniors and underclassmen, the Bruins have found ways to win close matches and in dominant fashion. Leading the team in goals are sophomore Namik Mehic and junior Anes Dervisevic. Northrop also has several seniors on the roster with standouts like Jonathon Vidal, Pau Khai, Adel Algarmi and Andrew Perez.

Northrop will put their undefeated record on the line on Wednesday when the Bruins host Carroll.