TOTW: Northrop boys soccer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over the weekend, the Northrop boys’ soccer team was crowned sectional champions for only the sixth time in the program’s history and the first since 2017. That is why the Bruins are your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

Northrop was down a goal early in the sectional championship game, but the Bruins rallied back and scored six unanswered goals to run away with the game and the trophy.

This sectional title comes just over a week after the Bruins won the SAC regular-season championship over Bishop Dwenger in dramatic fashion with a PK shootout.

Up next, Northrop boys soccer will open regionals with Harrison on Thursday at 6:00 PM in Kokomo.