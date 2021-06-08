TOTW: Northfield Lady Norse softball

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Down a run in the final inning, Northfield softball tied the game then the Lady Norse won it in the 11th inning for the program’s first-ever semi-state championship. That is why Northfield softball is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

In that game, Kyra Kennedy went 6-6 batting and drove in the winning run to win it for Northfield. Her teammate and fellow Senior, Abby Hunter pitched the entire 11 innings and recorded 15 strikeouts on the way to victory.

During this state-run, Northfield has not had an easy road. The Lady Norse took down the class 1A’s top four programs to advance to the state championship game.

Northfield is set to face Clay City in the State Finals on Friday at 5:30 PM from Center Grove High School.